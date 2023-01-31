Siouxsie Sioux announces more 2023 European comeback shows

Siouxsie Sioux has announced three further European comeback shows for later this year.

The Siouxsie & The Banshees frontwoman confirmed her live return just before Christmas, with her first live performance in the UK for a decade set to take place at Latitude Festival in July. Sioux will be headlining the BBC Sounds stage.

Now, Sioux has announced three live dates in Europe in the spring. She will be playing in Brussels on May 3 and Amsterdam on May 4 before finishing off in Milan on May 7. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (February 3) – you can buy yours here and see the full list of dates below.

Sioux will make her live return to the US for her first performance there in 15 years later that month, where she’s set to play Cruel World Festival in California on May 20 [via BrooklynVegan].

Sioux’s last live performance was for Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival, which was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. At the time she performed an unprecedented two sold-out shows and surprised fans with an unannounced, full rendition of Siouxsie & The Banshees’ 1980 album ‘Kaleidoscope’ alongside hit songs including ‘Face to Face’ and ‘Here Comes That Day’.

Europe! Siouxsie announces three further shows in May. On sale this Friday 3rd February via https://t.co/7bQxup1lfY

Sioux had several UK Top 10 singles with The Banshees, including ‘Hong Kong Garden’, ‘Happy House’ and ‘Peek-a-Boo’. The band released 11 albums between 1976 and 1996.

They disbanded in 1996, later briefly reuniting in 2002. Sioux then formed The Creatures with The Banshees drummer Budgie, releasing four albums between 1981 and 2005. The singer then shared her debut solo album, ‘Mantaray‘, in 2007. Her last solo music was the single ‘Love Crime’, which was released in 2015 and written for the finale of the TV series Hannibal.

Siouxsie Sioux will play the following European tour dates:

MAY

3 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

7 – Milan, Italy – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi