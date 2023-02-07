Siouxsie Sioux, Sugababes, Glasvegas and more announced for Glasgow’s Summer Nights At The Bandstand 2023

The first names have been announced for the Summer Nights At The Bandstand concert series in Glasgow.

The concert series features a different artist headlining Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park Bandstand each night, with other special guests, from July 25 – August 13. Siouxsie Sioux will kick off the run of gigs on July 25 in her first performance in Scotland for 15 years, with Sugababes, The Shires, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Glasvegas also set to headline.

Tickets for all shows will go on general sale at 9am on February 10. You can see the full list of shows below and buy yours here.

JULY

25 – Siouxsie Sioux

26 – Anastacia

27 – Kassidy

28 – The Shires

29 – Jack Savoretti

AUGUST

2,3 – Del Amitri

4 – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

5 – Squeeze

8 – Sugababes

9 – Callum Beattie

11 – Glasvegas

12 – The Delgados

Siouxsie Sioux is currently gearing up for a summer of extensive shows. She is also set to play Latitude Festival as well as numerous European dates in her first live performances for over a decade.

The original Sugababes reunited last year and enjoyed a packed summer, playing their second live show in over 20 years at Glastonbury. As well as Summer Nights At The Bandstand, they are set to make appearances at Sheffield’s Tramlines and Nottingham’s Splendour Festival later in the year. They will also be headlining London’s O2 Arena for a one-off show on September 15.

Glasvegas, meanwhile, returned with their first album in eight years, ‘Godspeed’, in 2021.