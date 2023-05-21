Siouxsie Sioux’s headline show at Cruel World abandoned due to severe weather

Cruel World festival organisers were forced to cancel Siouxsie Sioux‘s headline set last night (May 20) due to severe weather.

The event at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which was set to be her first performance in the US for 15 years, was cut short during Iggy Pop and The Human League‘s set.

According to the Orange County Register newspaper, Pop was performing ‘The Passenger’ when his microphone was cut and an announcement over the PA alerted attendees to leave. “OK, we have lightning, we need to evacuate the stage I’m told,” Iggy told the crowd.

Human League frontman Phil Oakey also cut the band’s set short and apologised before urging fans to “vacate”.

Festival goers were also instructed at the direction of the Pasadena Fire Department and the event’s organisers to exit the site and move to protected areas.

Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates. — Cruel World Festival (@cruelworldfest) May 21, 2023

Cruel World fest cancelled 5 songs into the Human League due to possible lightning strikes. No Siouxsie for me, but better that she didn’t get fried I suppose. Still got to see ABC, Love & Rockets, Boy Harsher, Echo & the Bunnymen, and Billy Idol ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/1w3yfIQdJm — Meni (@MeniTsirbas) May 21, 2023

Despite that, festival organisers have rescheduled a new show at the site featuring Sioux and Pop today (May 21).

They wrote: “Siouxsie and Iggy Pop will be back at Brookside at the Rose Bowl Sunday, May 21 with Siouxsie performing an extended set.

“All Saturday pass types will be allowed access into the venue. Doors open at 5pm.”

Other acts on yesterday’s bill included Billy Idol, Love And Rockets, Echo And The Bunnymen, Adam Ant, The Human League, Gary Numan and Gang Of Four.

Early this month, Sioux returned to the stage after a hiatus from performing for the last 10 years at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels.

She treated fans to a bevy of Siouxsie and The Banshees tracks, occasionally breaking out her solo music and a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Dear Prudence’.

Si ouxconfirmed her live return just before Christmas last year, with a live performance at Latitude Festival in July.

Before that she will play The Halls in Wolverhampton on June 21.

Check out the current list of Siouxsie Sioux’s tour dates below and get your tickets here.

JUNE

21 – Wolverhampton – The Halls

23 – Athens, Greece – Release

29 – Madrid – Noches del Botánico

JULY

1 – France – Eurockéennes Belfort

7 – Tynemouth Priory And Castle

23 – Suffolk – Latitude Festival

25 – Scotland, Glasgow – Kelvingrove Bandstand

AUGUST

7 – Belgium, Lokeren – Lokersefeesten

31 – Spain, Malaga – Cala Mijas Festival

SEPTEMBER

2 – Portugal, Lisbon – Kalorama Festival

6 – London – Troxy

7 – London – Troxy