Sir David Attenborough hails Glastonbury for plastic ban during surprise appearance

"We all belong to a continent after all, we all share planet Earth"





Sir David Attenborough has hailed Glastonbury Festival for banning single-use plastic bottles during a surprise appearance on the Pyramid Stage.

With his surprise appearance announced at the last minute just two hours before he took to the stage, the legendary nature expert drew one of the biggest crowds of the weekend.

During the three-minute address, Attenborough discussed the devastating impact of plastic upon the planet – and gave fans a brief glimpse of his latest documentary.

“There was one sequence from Blue Planet 2 which every seems to remember,” said Sir David. “It showed what plastic has done to the creatures that live in the ocean. It had an extraordinary effect and now this great festival has gone plastic free!”

“That is more than a million bottles of water which have not been drunk by you in plastic. Thank you, thank you! The oceans cover two thirds of this planet of ours. There’s one third which we occupy all the time, the land which only covers only one third of the globe.”

As talk then turned to his latest project, Attenborough revealed that Seven Worlds: One Planet will air later this year – focusing on “marvellous creatures, birds and mammals” across the globe.