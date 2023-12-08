Sir Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus dance in ABBA socks in new festive video

Sir Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus have recorded another festive clip, this time celebrating their new ABBA socks.

The duo have been recording Christmas knitting clips since 2021, where a silent video of the pair knitting sweaters went viral online. They returned with another video, this time promising to create some knitwear for the legendary Kylie Minogue.

Now, McKellen and Ulvaeus have teamed up again to promote some ABBA-themed socks, which are sold as part of the ABBA Voyage. All four pairs cost £35, and can be purchased either at the ABBA Arena or the ABBA Voyage online store here.

Watch the pair dance to ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) below:

In a five star review of the show, NME praised ABBA Voyage, saying that “the blockbuster visuals and effects bolster ABBA’s new digital forms by making them seem superhuman – taking us from Mediterranean sunsets to the Northern Lights and then outer-space – and make for a sensory overload as they smash through a wedding bangers mega-mix with gusto.”

The band’s new virtual avatars were also highlighted: “At the finale, a rapturous applause greets modern day ABBA – only to find we’ve been had by yet more visual trickery when the actual ABBA take to the stage to giddy delight. We genuinely don’t know what’s real anymore.”

The ABBA Voyage residency at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park has been extended into November 2024 – find your tickets here.

In other ABBA news, Ulvaeus recently spoke out against the dangers of AI. Ulvaeus, who is the president of CISAC (a non-profit organisation that represents global songwriters and composers), wrote: “AI will radically change the world for creators and the creative industry.

“It demands international leadership and a strong united front from all parts of the creative industry.”