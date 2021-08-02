SISTAR’s Hyolyn and Dasom to reunite on brand-new song

SISTAR members Hyolyn and Dasom are set to reunite in order to release new music for the first time since the group’s disbandment in 2017.

Earlier Today (August 2), South Korean broadcaster MBC reported that the duo have been chosen to release a track for the August instalment of Contents Lab VIVO’s ‘How To Spend 2021 Well’ project. Proceeds from the project will reportedly be donated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyolyn later shared a teaser image for the upcoming song on her personal Instagram account. “It’s such an honour to participate with this project,” she wrote. “I hope we can cool you down during this hot summer.” The as-yet-untitled song will be released on August 10 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Dasom had also uploaded an image of the duo by the sea side with their backs turned to the camera.

This marks the first time any of the SISTAR members have worked together since their official disbandment in 2017. In the same year, the four-member group released ‘Lonely’, their final single as a group, before disbanding the following month.

Soon after their disbandment, Hyolyn launched her own music label, Bridʒ (pronounced “bridge”), through which she released the mini-album ‘Say My Name’, which featured singles like ‘Dally’, ‘Bae’, ‘Sea See’ and more. Meanwhile, Dasom has shifted her focus to her acting career, starring in Korean dramas such as He Is Psychometric and Was It Love?.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Dasom had claimed that the group were in talks to reunite. During an appearance on the social media platform Clubhouse in February, she noted that the group have been discussing making a proper comeback and that their former label, Starship Entertainment, seemed to be onboard with the idea.