SISTAR19 to release new music and make first comeback in 11 years

SISTAR’s Hyolyn and Bora will be making a comeback as the duo SISTAR19 in January 2024.

On November 17, XSportsNews reported that the duo officially confirmed their upcoming return in January.

While currently signed to different agencies, the pair will be releasing the project through Klap Entertainment, which has also confirmed that SISTAR’s former agency Starship Entertainment has given its full support to the release.

Advertisement

“The two members – Hyolyn and Bora – are working hard on their vocals and choreography to upgrade the unit’s identity,” Klap Entertainment said, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Further details on the project’s title, format and release date will be announced at a later time.

This SISTAR19 project will mark their first comeback in 11 years, following the release of their single ‘Gone Not Around Any Longer’ in 2013. The pair first debuted as a subunit in 2011 with their smash hit ‘Ma Boy’.

The upcoming project will also be Hyolyn’s first music since she dropped her single ‘This Love’ with Korean-Canadian singer Paul Blanco earlier this year. She also competed on Mnet’s competition series Queendom 2 last year as the only soloist alongside five girl groups.

Meanwhile, Bora featured on fellow SISTAR member Soyou’s single ‘Aloha’ from her mini-album ‘Summer Recipe’ in July.

SISTAR debuted under Starship Entertainment as a four-member act in 2010 with their single ‘Push Push’. Dubbed the “summer queens” of K-pop throughout their career, the quartet went on to release hits like ‘Loving U’, ‘Touch My Body’ and ‘Shake It’ before their disbandment in 2017.

Advertisement

However, SISTAR members have collaborated several times since, and reunited for a performance of their hit songs last July on the final episode of music talk show You Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook.

In other K-pop news, BIBI has teamed up with Latin pop singer Becky G for a new Spanish-Korean track titled ‘Amigos’, marking their first-ever collaboration. Becky G previously worked with another K-pop star, BTS’ J-hope, on their 2019 song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.