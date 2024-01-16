SISTAR19 return with ‘No More (Ma Boy)’, their first release in 11 years

K-pop duo SISTAR19 have made their long-awaited return with a music video for ‘No More (Ma Boy)’.

‘No More (Ma Boy)’ comes 11 years after SISTAR19’s last project, their 2013 mini-album ‘Gone Not Around Any Longer’. The new release features two songs, title track ‘No More (Ma Boy)’ and B-side ‘Saucy’, both co-written by Hyolyn.

“With this new album, we wanted to show how much we have changed,” Hyolyn told The Korea Herald. “We wanted to show that this single is a continuity of our hit ‘Ma Boy’, that this is the new version of the old ‘Ma Boy’ in which we can show a polished performance.”

She added that the two new songs are “not that different from our previous releases”. Hyolyn acknowledged that “the trend in the music industry is changing rapidly, but we thought that our fans could be missing our musical identity that we had back then”. Watch the music video for ‘No More (Ma Boy)’ below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Bora spoke about how she missed performing on stage a lot” and was “really happy and excited” to work on new music. “Getting to work again with Hyolyn was so much fun,” she added.

‘No More (Ma Boy)’ is also the first official release Hyolyn and Bora since SISTAR’s 2017 single, ‘Lonely’. The girl group disbanded in the same year, shortly after the promotional activities for ‘Lonely’ ended that June.

SISTAR made a brief reunion in 2022 during the final episode of the South Korean variety show You Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook, where they performed a medley of their hits. The members of the girl group have also collaborated cover the past few years.