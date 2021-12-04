Six cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron linked to Steps concert in Glasgow

Six fans of ‘90s dance-pop legends Steps are confirmed to be among Scotland’s rising cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Scotland had recorded 29 cases of the Omicron variant by Thursday (December 3). At a press conference, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Steps’ November 22 concert at The Hydro in Glasgow – Scotland’s largest indoor venue – is being treated as a particular site of concern.

“The number of Omicron cases now being reported in Scotland is rising,” she said (via Rolling Stone), “and cases are no longer all linked to a single event, but to several different sources including a Steps concert at the Hydro on November 22. This confirms our view that there is now community transmission of this variant within Scotland.

Given the nature of transmission we would expect to see cases rise, perhaps significantly, in the days ahead. However, health protection teams are continuing work through contact tracing, isolation and testing to slow the spread as far as possible while we learn more about the new variant’s impact. Ministers are also keeping the situation under daily review.”

The gig’s significance was also noted in a statement shared by the Glasgow Herald, wherein an anonymous source said: “The Steps gig has been identified as an area of concern, via [contact tracing app] Track And Trace.

“One of the people identified from the original event – a function at a club in the centre of Glasgow – subsequently went to the Hydro a couple of days later. It is unlikely that thousands of people will be forced to isolate but there will be Track And Trace information being given to some.”

Steps were forced to cancel shows in Cardiff and Bournemouth last month, after several members of their touring party, including singer Lee Latchford-Evans, tested positive for COVID-19. Those two dates have since been rescheduled for June, with tickets on sale now.

The group were touring in support of their seventh full-length effort, ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’, which landed back in September via BMG.