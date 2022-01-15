Six people wounded after shooting at concert in Oregon

Six people are wounded and in hospital following a shooting outside a concert in Eugene, Oregon last night (January 14).

According to a report from NPR, the incident occurred in the car park of the WOW Hall venue, where rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang were performing.

Speaking in a press conference following the incident, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said that all six victims who are in hospital had suffered gunshot wounds.

He said: “What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot. People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they’re trying to help.”

Deb Maher and Jaci Guerena of the WOW Hall venue added in their own statement: “You may have heard that there was a shooting outside the WOW Hall tonight at the “Lil Bean + Zay Bang” concert.

“There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate.

They added: “We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aidWe believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for.

“This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating. If we receive additional information, we will try to make it available.”

Any witnesses of the incident are urged to contact the Eugene Police Department on 541-682-5111.