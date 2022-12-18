Skateboarding Fleetwood Mac TikTok star arrested for cannabis possession

Nathan Apodaca, the TikTok star who went viral in 2020 for his skateboarding clip to Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Dreams’, has been arrested for possession of cannabis.

TMZ reports that Apodaca was stopped by Idaho State Police while driving after they spotted that he was driving with an expired registration tag. When the officer approached the truck, he reportedly smelled cannabis.

The officer later said he noticed edibles in the glove box when Apodaca was looking for his registration. The truck was then searched and officers say that they found three packages of THC gummies and a scraping tool with a sticky residue.

Apodaca was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $600 bail, according to arrest records.

Apadaca, however, recounted a different version of events. Speaking to TMZ, he said: “During the arrest, the officers failed to read me my Miranda rights. Initially, when officers found weed they said they were only going to write a ticket. They then found a gun and told me I was under arrest because I had a felony on my record and I wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm.

“However, I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers. Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody. I was held in jail for several hours without bond before they told me they make a huge mistake. Then was told I was only being held on the weed charge and could bond out.”

TMZ approached Idaho State Police for comment.

