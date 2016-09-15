Skepta wins Mercury Prize 2016

The grime MC takes home award for 'Konnichiwa' at the London ceremony this evening (September 15)

Skepta has won this year’s Mercury Prize with ‘Konnichiwa’.

The grime MC was named the winner at the Hammersmith Apollo in London this evening.

Skepta beat out competition from bookies’ favourite David Bowie, whose final album ‘Blackstar’ was tipped for a posthumous win, as well as artists including Anohni, Radiohead and Savages.

The Tottenham-born artist dedicated the award to his parents, who he brought on-stage with him to accept the award. He was also joined by members of his Boy Better Know crew, including brother JME.

Skepta is the second grime MC to win a Mercury Award after Dizzee Rascal won with his debut ‘Boy In Da Corner’ in 2003.

Among this year’s judging panel were Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac, producer Naughty Boy and singer Jessie Ware.

Cocker, who announced the winner, said that David Bowie would have approved of panel’s decision.

“We as a jury decided that if David Bowie was looking down on the Hammersmith Apollo tonight if he would want the 2016 prize to go to Skepta,” he told the audience.

Press

READ: Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell On Being A Mercury Prize Judge: ‘I’m Pretty Sure I Know What I’m Voting For…’

This year’s award saw the introduction of an online poll to choose one of the six finalists from a shortlist of 12. The winner was decided on the night by the 12 judges.

Singer-songwriter Benjamin Clementine was last year’s surprise winner, followed by Young Fathers in 2014.