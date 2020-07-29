Skepta, A Tribe Called Quest, Alex Lahey and more added to updated ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2’ Soundtrack

The release of the remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is just over a month away, and now developer Activision has revealed some updates to the games’ iconic soundtracks.

Tracks by Skepta, A Tribe Called Quest, Alex Lahey, Machine Gun Kelly, CHAII and more have all been added to the soundtrack, which will feature in the games upon their release on Friday, September 4. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

These acts all join the artists that appeared on the original 1999 and 2000 tracklists, including Rage Against The Machine, Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, Naughty By Nature, Anthrax, Papa Roach, Millencolin, Suicidal Tendencies, Powerman 5000 and more.

The individual soundtracks of each Pro Skater game arguably played a role in shaping fans’ music tastes across the world, and recently acts like My Chemical Romance, Less Than Jake, All Time Low and Neck Deep spoke with NME about the impact of the soundtracks.

Earlier this month, a trailer was released for the upcoming documentary Pretending I’m A Superman, which is set to go behind the scenes of the remaster and unpack the legacy of the original game and its eight sequels.

Pretending I’m A Superman is set to drop digitally on August 18.

View the artists enlisted for the updated soundtrack below.