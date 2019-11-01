Skepta and AJ Tracey release video for ‘Kiss And Tell’ collaboration

Watch the tourmates’ new clip now

Skepta and AJ Tracey have released a video for their anticipated collaboration ‘Kiss And Tell’.

The duo dropped the song – which Skepta produced – and its video on Halloween, a week after teasing it on social media. “The real AJ Tracey fans know this is a special one for me,” Tracey said of the collaboration on Twitter.

Following the track was its grainy, homemade music video that the two rappers appear to have shot in a hotel together. It also features live footage from Skepta’s Ignorance Is Bliss tour, on which Tracey serves as a supporting act. Watch the ‘Kiss And Tell’ video here:

‘Kiss And Tell’ is the latest Halloween release from Skepta – last year, he put out ‘Neighbourhood Watch’ with LD of 67, and in 2017 he released the ‘Vicious’ EP.

Skepta will return to the UK and Ireland later this month for a sold-out run of tour dates in support of his latest album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, before heading to Australia in December.

Tracey, on the other hand, released the deluxe version of his debut self-titled album last Friday. Among the five new additions to the record was the song ‘Cat Pack’.