Skepta and Octavian team up on party starting new song ‘Papi Chulo’

Octavian and Skepta have teamed up on new collaboration ‘Papi Chulo’.

It’s the rapper duo’s latest link-up, after Octavian appeared in Skepta’s star-studded video for ‘Love Me Not’ last summer.

New song ‘Papi Chulo’ also comes complete with its own video, which features cameos from A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast and Michael Phantom. Watch it below.

Advertisement

The track follows Skepta’s 2019 album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, which NME called “a diverse-sounding, assured success, a muscular record that conveys global ambition, drawing on a dizzying collection of sounds and influences” in a four-star review.

Octavian, meanwhile, followed up his BBC Sound Of 2019 win with a new mixtape called ‘Endorphins’, which featured another Skepta collaboration, ‘Bet’.

Reviewing ‘Bet’, NME‘s Zoe Tidman wrote: “‘Bet’ is a song that oozes confidence. Over a whining four-note melody and simple trap beat, you hear – pretty explicitly – how the French-British rapper took your girl.

“Octavian’s rapping is effortless too. He is not afraid to take pauses. There’s no rush – he has already stolen your girl, anyway.”

Advertisement

Back in November of last year, Frank Ocean shared a new collaboration with Skepta at a Halloween party for his new PrEP+ club night.

The ‘Blonde’ singer-songwriter had previously teased a snippet of the untitled track back in 2018, but there’s no word on if it’ll ever be officially released.