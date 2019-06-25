Skepta hits the road...

Skepta has announced details of his next UK and European tour for November 2019.

The grime icon will hit the road in November in support of ‘Ignorance Is Bliss‘, his fifth album which was released last month.

After beginning the tour in Manchester on November 23, he’ll play subsequent shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin and London.

Check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale at 9am on June 27.

November

23 – Warehouse Project, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

27 – Jam Park, Dublin

28 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

29 – Olympia, London

In a four star review, NME hailed ‘Ignorance Is Bliss‘ as “a diverse-sounding, assured success, a muscular record that conveys global ambition, drawing on a dizzying collection of sounds and influences”.

Sharethrough (Mobile)