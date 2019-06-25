Skepta hits the road...
Skepta has announced details of his next UK and European tour for November 2019.
The grime icon will hit the road in November in support of ‘Ignorance Is Bliss‘, his fifth album which was released last month.
After beginning the tour in Manchester on November 23, he’ll play subsequent shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Dublin and London.
Check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale at 9am on June 27.
November
23 – Warehouse Project, Manchester
26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
27 – Jam Park, Dublin
28 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
29 – Olympia, London
In a four star review, NME hailed ‘Ignorance Is Bliss‘ as “a diverse-sounding, assured success, a muscular record that conveys global ambition, drawing on a dizzying collection of sounds and influences”.
“Yet for all Skepta appears to be in a light, unguarded mood, he’s still suspicious of fake friends, a consistent theme in his career, and on the opening track he confesses there’s more to lose since he’s become a dad: “There’s no better feeling than getting home and seeing my little girl in the cot”. So although album five lacks the narrative that made ‘Konnichiwa’ so compelling (a victory lap for grime’s commercial renaissance, it also reasserted his DIY credentials), this sounds like a record from a rapper with gallons of creative juice in the tank,” our review stated.