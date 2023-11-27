Skepta announces inaugural Big Smoke Festival for summer 2024

Skepta has announced the inaugural edition of his one-day music festival, Big Smoke.

READ MORE: Skepta – ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ review

The new event will take place in Crystal Palace Park in south-east London on Saturday, July 6 and will feature a line-up curated by Skepta himself.

Advertisement

The rapper will choose the acts on two open-air stages, one of which will be hosted by his record label Más Tiempo and platform dance artists.

Skepta will also be performing, marking his only UK performance of 2024. The rest of the line-up will be announced in due course.

Revealing the news on Instagram live, Skepta said: “I’m gassed to finally announce that Big Smoke Festival is official..I’m so excited, it’s been a wild one to do this. I just want to say thank you to all the supporters, it’s been a couple years that you didn’t see me on a stage..I know a lot of people have been wondering when they’ll see Skepta at a festival and I really wanted to save all that energy and put it into something that was for us, by us.”

He continued: “There’s going to be a live stage with all your favourite acts – anyone you know that’s affiliated with Skepta. There’ll be a live stage on one side and the Más Tiempo stage which will also be a full lineup. I might bust up one stage, fly over to the other one and link with Jammer. It’s gonna be crazy.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (December 1) – you can buy yours here.

Advertisement

Last week, Skepta released a collaborative EP with Ryder, ’48 Hours’. The 19-year-old Ryder shared his remix of Skepta’s ‘Konnichiwa‘ deep cut ‘Text Me Back’ to TikTok in October, called ‘#skeptacore pt. 3’. Since going viral with over one million views, London’s grime legend has officially paired up with the Hull-based producer to release a five-track EP.