Skepta, Charli XCX, and Belle & Sebastian lead names for Pitchfork Paris 2019

The festival will return to the Grande Halle de la Villette at the end of October

The line-up for Pitchfork Paris 2019 has been announced, with the likes of Skepta, Charli XCX, and Belle & Sebastian leading the first raft of names.

Chromatics, Mura Masa, and Hamza will also appear at the top of the billing for the ninth edition of the festival, which will take place at Le Grande Halle de la Villette between October 31-November 2.

New York’s Barrie, jazz group Ezra Collective, Northampton MC Slowthai, and more also feature on the initial line-up. The 2019 edition of the festival will feature two new stages, both focusing on new talent. More names will be announced on June 25, when one-day tickets will also go on sale.

The full list of who’s playing Pitchfork Paris 2019 so far is as follows:

Skepta

Chromatics

Belle & Sebastian

Charli XCX

Mura Masa

Hamza

Ateyaba

Barrie

Briston Maroney

Celeste

Desire

Ezra Collective

Flohio

Helado Negro

In Mirrors

Jackie Mendoza

Jamila Woods

Jessica Pratt

Kojey Radical

Korantemaa

Master Peace

Nilüfer Yanya

Orville Peck

Slowthai

Weyes Blood

Yussef Dayes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Meanwhile, Charli XCX opened up about the highs and lows of being a part of the music industry in a tweet shared earlier today (June 18).

Speaking of experiencing mixed feelings regarding her career, Charli explained that she sometimes thinks that she deserves “to be a ‘bigger’ artist”. “Sometimes I literally don’t even want to be an artist at all,” she added. “Maybe I’m just supposed to be a songwriter? I can’t connect with people like all these other people out there. Some days feel like ecstasy. Some days feel like a black hole.”