Skepta, Chip and Young Adz are releasing a joint album this week

Skepta, Chip and Young Adz (of D-Block Europe) have announced that they are releasing a joint album later this week.

Titled ‘Insomnia’, the 11-track surprise “groundbreaking album” from the trio who have occupied different points on the UK rap timeline arrives on March 27.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, a post on Chip’s Instagram account said: “AVENGERS ASSEMBLE,” before adding: #INSOMNIA… WHOLE ALBUM… 27.03.20 TELL A FRIEND…”

Watch the official trailer below:

“What do you call it when a triple OG @Skepta a double OG @OfficialChip & a Young OG make a album?” Young Adz added on Twitter.

What do you call it when a triple OG @Skepta a double OG @OfficialChip & a Young OG make a album ? #Insomnia out on Friday 00:00 ‼️ pre order yours now 🔥☠️👽https://t.co/pvx6XvUPsy pic.twitter.com/Q9WaNclFed — BANDOBABY29 (@YoungAdz1) March 22, 2020

‘Insomnia’ is available to pre-order here.

Last week, Skepta joined Octavian on new collaboration ‘Papi Chulo’.

It’s the rapper duo’s latest link-up, after Octavian appeared in Skepta’s star-studded video for ‘Love Me Not’ last summer.

Elsewhere, Wiley unveiled the video for his Future, Chip and Nafe Smallz collaboration, ‘Givenchy Bag’

The mid-tempo offering will feature on the Godfather of grime’s upcoming new album ‘Full Circle’. The album is made up of 14 tracks and sees other guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Donae’o, Lotto Ash, Tion Wayne and Mist.