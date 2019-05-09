"Like a bullet from a gun, it burns,"

Skepta has debuted ‘Bullet From A Gun’, the first track to be taken from his anticipated fourth album.

The new offering comes straight from the upcoming ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, and sees the Grime icon getting personal on one of his most contemplative efforts to date.

“Like a bullet from a gun, it burns,” Skepta raps on the track. “When you realise she was never your girl and it was just your turn. You gotta face your demons, don’t matter how much money you earn.”

It comes ahead of the second track from the album arriving today at 7.30 PM.

Describing the record, which is set for release on May 31, Skepta said: “The internet is making everything and everyone politically correct but that takes away the artistry. Ignorance Is Bliss deals with the yin yang of Life. True Skepta, saying it exactly how it is.”

He’ll also headline Field Day festival next month, alongside Jorja Smith.

