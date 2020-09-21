Skepta drops stomping video for new single ‘No Stress’

Skepta has shared a video for his new single ‘No Stress’, featuring Essie Gang members L3 and Michael Phantom.

The bass-heavy track, produced by the rapper, follows his recent video collaboration with JME – ‘Nang’. You can watch the video below.

Skepta also recently appeared on ‘Hospital’, a track from JME’s second album, ‘Blam!’ and the Gorillaz track ‘How Far?’.

He is currently producing Octavian’s forthcoming debut album which is set to drop later this year. Recent single ‘Famous’ dropped last month.

Meanwhile, a three day online music event will broadcast a series of performances from Skepta, Octavian and Arlo Parks next month.

All three will pre-record their sets, performing exclusive new material as well as tracks from their respective back catalogues for the ‘Dummy Live’ series.

Skepta will perform on Friday October 9, followed by Octavian on October 10 and Arlo Parks on October 11.

State-of-the-art production is promised for each show, with stages for each artist specially constructed at The Steel Yard venue in London.

Director Matt Askem will oversee the three shoots. His previous credits include tours and broadcasts for the likes of U2, Muse, Adele and Alicia Keys, and he was also broadcast director for the 2012 London Paralympics Closing Ceremony featuring Coldplay, Jay-Z and Rihanna.

He’ll be joined by producer Steve Nolan, whose credits include The BRIT Awards, The BAFTAS, The MOBO Awards and The Queen’s Golden Jubilee, and lighting designer Tim Routledge, who has designed shows for Beyonce, The Spice Girls, Sam Smith and Stormzy.