Listen to Skepta’s ‘Greaze Mode’, the second single from his upcoming new album

Skepta's new album arrives at the end of the month.

Skepta has released ‘Greaze Mode’, the second single to be taken from his upcoming new album, ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ – listen to the new track below.

Coming hot on the heels of ‘Bullet From A Gun’, the album’s first single, which was released yesterday (May 9), ‘Greaze Mode’ features Nafe Smallz.

“I’m an asthmatic, weed fanatic/ When I get high I leave the planet,” Skepta raps on the track. “Tryna kick the habit but every day it’s on my mind (Yeah)/ She said that I smoke too much/ But see I work hard and pay for mine/ Definite a hustle, blud, definitely I grind (Yeah).”

Listen to ‘Greaze Mode’ below:

‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ will be released May 31, 2019.

Describing the album, Skepta said: “The internet is making everything and everyone politically correct but that takes away the artistry. ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ deals with the yin yang of Life. True Skepta, saying it exactly how it is.”

He’ll also headline Field Day festival next month, alongside Jorja Smith.

In a post last month , Skepta revealed that the album was originally titled ‘SkLEVEL’. He also told fans that he had “been working hard” and was “more focused than ever” as he recorded new material.