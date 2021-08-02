NewsMusic News

Skepta has “no unreleased music” and wants to produce from now on

"I can't be a rapper, it's a waste of a talent"

By Charlotte Krol
Skepta performs live in 2017. CREDIT: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Skepta has revealed that he has no more unreleased music and that he will instead produce other acts’ work from now on.

The grime legend released his ‘All In’ EP on Friday (July 30) and with it announced that fans won’t be hearing anything else from him. He wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday (July 31) that it’s “all the music I have to give”, adding: “I have no unreleased music, feels good to clear the outbox”.

Elsewhere in the post he detailed his plans for the future. “Sure you all know, I’m a producer at heart and I have so many ideas that I want to work on with other artists. Upcoming and established, young and OG. Skepta on production. It’s that time.”

Later, he wrote online that he “definitely” wants to make an all-female album full of the “many fire female artists, rappers and singers…I gotta make a hard 13 track female only album FULL of classics.”

Skepta also told BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Tiffany Calver last week that he realised he was done with being a rapper. “It was just a thought in my head where I was like, ‘I just wanna do more than just being a rapper’, because that’s a waste of a talent. I feel like right now I want to become more behind the production. I want to produce albums for people – I’d love to produce Rihanna’s album, that would be a dream. I’d probably make Rihanna’s hardest album.”

He added: “I feel like now I just want to branch out. I can’t be a rapper, it’s a waste of a talent. I feel like rapping for artists is some sort of therapy…but after a while it’s like I’ve said everything – from being a confused African child to being a chief in my dad’s village. I’ve rapped myself to my nirvana, I’ve rapped myself into it somehow.”

Skepta’s ‘All In’ EP, which features collaborations with J Balvin, Kid Cudi and Teezee, is out now.

His most recent music besides his new EP was ‘Lane Switcha’, a single collaboration between him, A$AP RockyJuicy JProject Pat and the late Pop Smoke, which is taken from the Fast & Furious 9 soundtrack.

