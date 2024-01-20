Listen to Skepta, Idris Elba and Odumodublvck join forces on ‘Jangrova’

Skepta has teamed up with Idris Elba and Odumodublvck to create ‘Jangrova’, the first song from the Tribal Mark soundtrack. Check out the single below.

Released yesterday (January 19), ‘Jangrova’ sees Skepta, Idris Elba and Odumodublvck rap in English and Nigerian Pidgin. The boisterous grime song flips the Yoruba nursery rhyme ‘Jangolova’ and samples the 2013 Afro-pop hit by Waconzy and Banky W of the same name.

The song arrives ahead of Tribal Mark, a film that sees Skepta makes his directorial debut. GRM Daily reported that it will follow the story of a Nigerian immigrant’s migration to London, “exploring themes of youth identity and systematic oppression while filling the gap of a strong black hero character in cinema.”

Tribal Mark will be the first film released under Skepta’s 1PLUS1 production company and 90 per cent of the cast and crew were of ethnic minority.

In a statement, the ‘Greaze Mode’ star said: “I’ve always wanted to get into making films, and now feels like the perfect time. We’ve been working on this project for a while, and it’s one that’s extremely important to me. It’s a story that many immigrants will understand and connect with, as it reflects a journey many have gone through – and this project is for them. Our goal is to expand this into a growing world of action and adventure.”

He continued: “There are plans for TV shows and movies, and I hope that kids who watch it will come to see Tribal Mark as their new superhero. This has been a new experience for me, wearing many hats like producing, co-directing, and acting. I’m excited to keep moving forward with Tribal Mark and future projects with my team at 1PLUS1 Production.”

Tribal Mark will be released in the UK next Friday (January 26) in Everyman cinemas across the country.

Past Mercury Prize winner Skepta announced last month that he will be releasing his sixth studio album, ‘Knife And Fork’, later this year. It will be his first full-length effort in five years – his last being the 2019 gold-certified, ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’.

Since ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, Skepta and his fellow Boy Better Know member Jammer have been releasing music under their new label Màs Tiempo. The music is a departure from the hard-hitting grime they’re known for, opting for a more electronic sound.

Last year, the rapper paid homage to Amy Winehouse with ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’, which samples the Camden star’s 2007 hit ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’. Skepta and Jammer also released ‘Màs Tiempo Vol. 1’, where stars like A$AP NAST, Harry Stone, Ossie and more lent their vocals over the house beats.

In other news, Skepta will release the lead single from his upcoming album, ‘Gas Me Up’, next Friday to coincide with the release of Tribal Mark. The artwork for the song caused controversy due to many believing it looked similar to images from the Holocaust. The rapper has since apologised and has revised the single cover.

Earlier this week, the line-up for the Big Smoke Festival – a one-day event curated by the UK rap legend – was revealed. Fans can expect Odumdublvck, Lancey Foux, JME, K-Trap, The Streets, Mahalia and more to perform.