Watch Slowthai, Octavian cameo in Skepta’s star-studded music video for ‘Love Me Not’

Some of the UK's best show up to the party

Skepta has released a music video for ‘Love Me Not’ featuring Cheb Rabi and B Live, with cameos from Octavian, Slowthai and more.

The rapper premiered the visual on Sunday (28 July). The clip opens with a brief skit with a woman speaking angrily to Skep over the phone. “I just feel like you keep messing me around,” she says. “I’m sick of you, and I’m sick of your lies.”

The video then follows Skepta and guest B Live as they head into a popping house party. In attendance are the likes of Slowthai, Octavian, Chip, Frisco and Heartless Crew members MC Bushkin and Mighty Moe. See if you can spot all the cameos in the video here:

‘Love Me Not’ is the eighth track from Skepta’s latest album, ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, which he released May 31. He recently performed it live at Maida Vale with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who sings the sample from her own 2001 hit, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’.

Skepta will support ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ with a tour of the UK and Ireland in November 2019. Earlier this month, he presented a futuristic live experience dubbed Dystopia987 in collaboration with the Manchester International Festival.