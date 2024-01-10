Skepta removes single artwork following Holocaust comparisons

Skepta has issued a statement over claims that the artwork for his upcoming new single references the Holocaust.

The London rapper is due to release the song ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ on January 26 as the first preview of his sixth studio album, ‘Knife And Fork’.

On Monday (January 8), he shared the official cover art for the track, which was created by artist Gabriel Moses. The image depicts a group of men with shaved heads and in matching uniforms. One of them has “GAS ME UP” tattooed on the back of his head.

Some fans have said that the scene in question resembles the treatment of Jewish people at the hands of the Nazis during World War Two. Skepta has been accused of referencing the gas chambers that were used to kill prisoners at concentration camps with the single’s title and artwork.

In a statement on social media today (January 10), Skepta – real name Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr. – addressed the controversy while talking about the inspiration behind his new material and its accompanying imagery.

SKEPTA – GAS ME UP (DILIGENT) JANUARY 26TH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GEW2HYwNSm — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) January 8, 2024

“I’ve been waiting to drop ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture,” he wrote.

He went on to say that while the cover had “been taken offensively by many”, the interpretation linked to WW2 “was definitely not our plan”. Skepta then confirmed that he had “removed” the artwork and vowed to “be more mindful going forward”.

In a follow-up post, Skepta shared a “mood board” of some photographs that inspired “the 1980’s UK story for my album ‘Knife & Fork'” to provide some “context”.

“I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention,” he said.

“But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it.” See the posts below.

I’ve been waiting to drop Gas Me Up (Diligent) since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the UK in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many and I can… — Big Smoke – (@Skepta) January 10, 2024

I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention. But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to… pic.twitter.com/59oUOPe8Hp — Big Smoke – (@Skepta) January 10, 2024

Announced on New Year’s Day (January 1), the forthcoming ‘Knife And Fork’ will follow on from 2019’s ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’. The record is set to arrive this year, but an exact release date is not yet known.

Skepta recently announced the inaugural edition of Big Smoke, a one-day festival that will take place in Crystal Palace Park in south-east London on Saturday, July 6. Skepta himself will be performing, in his only announced show of 2024 so far. Find any remaining tickets here.

Back in November, Skepta released a collaborative five-song EP with Ryder titled ’48 Hours’.