Skepta reveals line-up for Big Smoke Festival 2024

Skepta has revealed the line-up for his inaugural Big Smoke Festival this summer – check it out below.

The new event is due to be held at Crystal Palace Park in south-east London on Saturday, July 6, and will feature a bill curated by the Tottenham rapper himself. Tickets are available here.

Skepta will be performing too, marking his only UK performance of 2024. He’ll top both the Big Smoke Stage and the Más Tiempo Stage. The latter venue, hosted by his record label of the same name, will platform various dance artists.

Other acts on the line-up include The Streets, Mahalia, JME, Lancey and K-Trap. A “special guest” on the Big Smoke Stage is yet to be announced.

Elsewhere on the Más Tiempo Stage are the likes of Loco Dice, Uncle Waffles, Syreeta, Jammer and Honeyluv. Organisers have said that “many more” artists will be confirmed in the coming weeks and months.

Announcing Big Smoke Festival 2024 last November, Skepta said: “I’m so excited, it’s been a wild one to do this. I just want to say thank you to all the supporters, it’s been a couple [of] years that you didn’t see me on a stage.

“I know a lot of people have been wondering when they’ll see Skepta at a festival, and I really wanted to save all that energy and put it into something that was for us, by us.”

He continued: “There’s going to be a live stage with all your favourite acts – anyone you know that’s affiliated with Skepta. There’ll be a live stage on one side and the Más Tiempo stage which will also be a full lineup. I might bust up one stage, fly over to the other one and link with Jammer. It’s gonna be crazy.”

Meanwhile, Skepta is due to release the single ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ next Friday (January 26) as the first preview of his sixth studio album, ‘Knife And Fork’.

Earlier this month, he removed the cover artwork for the song and apologised to fans after some accused him of referencing the Holocaust in the image. Skepta wrote: “I vow to be more mindful going forward.”