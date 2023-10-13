Skepta shares tribute to Amy Winehouse with single ‘Can’t Play Myself’

Skepta has paid homage to Amy Winehouse with his new single ‘Can’t Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)’ – listen to it below.

The Mercury Prize-winning rapper and producer released the atmospheric house track today (October 13) via Más Tiempo/Island. He’d teased the song during various sets over the summer, including at his show at Glastonbury.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, the pulsating ‘Can’t Play Myself…’ contains vocal samples from Winehouse’s 2007 single ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, which features on her classic album ‘Back To Black’ (2006).

The sample was cleared by the Amy Winehouse Foundation, according to a press release. Tune in here:

Skepta launched his house music label Más Tiempo with Jammer at a special event at Koko in Camden Town, London back in April.

His fifth and most recent studio album, ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’, came out in 2019. Skepta has since shared numerous Más Tiempo releases, and collaborated with the likes of Pop Smoke, A$AP Rocky and Slowthai.

Last month saw Winehouse’s friend and collaborator Mark Ronson pay tribute to the late singer on what would have been her 40th birthday. “We miss the Lioness so much,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Winehouse’s live band announced details of a special London concert in her honour. The gig will be held at Koko in the star’s hometown of Camden on December 22, 2023.

In other news, Winehouse’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil recently reflected on the couple’s past relationship. “It’s devastating she’s not here,” he said. “I think about her a lot.”