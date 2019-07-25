Watch Skepta team up with Sophie Ellis-Bextor for special performance of ‘Love Me Not’

The track, which samples the singer, features on the MC's recent 'Ignorance Is Bliss' album

Skepta has teamed up with Sophie Ellis-Bextor for a special live performance of the former’s track ‘Love Me Not’ – you can watch a clip of their performance below.

The song, which samples Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 hit ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’, features on the Tottenham MC’s recent fifth album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’.

After publicly voicing her openness to a live collaboration of ‘Love Me Not’ back in June, Ellis-Bextor has now got her wish. The singer was invited by Skepta to join him at his live Maida Vale session for BBC Radio 1, which aired last night (July 24).

Joining fellow artists Cheb Rabi and B-Live for the performance, Ellis-Bextor supplied the vocals from ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ towards the end of this rendition of ‘Love Me Not’.

Writing on Twitter in response to being sampled on ‘Love Me Not’, Ellis-Bextor said she approved the sample as she “loved what you’ve done with ‘Murder…’. So good.”

Skepta, as you can see in the above tweet, was pleasantly taken aback by Ellis-Bextor’s public endorsement of the sample.

Last week, Skepta performed at the Manchester International Festival in what was the debut staging of his sci-fi ‘Dystopia987’ show.

The special performance was billed as “a waking dream that presents Skepta’s singular vision of the future: deep, dark, radical and riveting”.