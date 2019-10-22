Skepta teases collaborative single with AJ Tracey

When's it gonna drop?

Skepta has teased an upcoming collaborative track he’s recorded with AJ Tracey – check out the post below.

The Tottenham MC, who released his fifth album ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ back in May, took to Instagram earlier today (October 22) to reveal that he’s been in the studio with Tracey to work on a joint single.

Skepta shared a phone screenshot that shows an mp3 file for the finished song, which is called ‘Kiss & Tell’. “Ask AJ Tracey when he’s dropping this?!” he wrote in all capitals.

“Drop that shit,” wrote one fan in the comments section. Another said: “That play button is a tease still.”

In response, AJ Tracey tweeted the same image along with the caption: “Someone @Skepta and ask him when this is dropping.”

Tracey is set to release a deluxe version of his debut self-titled album this coming Friday (October 25), which he promised would contain “5 new tracks & a couple [of] little surprises” upon its announcement earlier this month. The new version of the record has already been previewed with new song ‘Cat Pack’.

Meanwhile, Skepta is set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour next month in support of ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’. The stint is due to kick off with a show at Manchester’s Warehouse Project on November 23. See the full schedule below.

Skepta’s November tour dates:

23 – Warehouse Project, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

27 – Jam Park, Dublin

28 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

29 – Olympia, London

In a four-star review, NME hailed ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’ as “a diverse-sounding, assured success, a muscular record that conveys global ambition, drawing on a dizzying collection of sounds and influences”.