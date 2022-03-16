Skibadee’s daughter launches crowdfunder campaign for late MC

The daughter of drum ‘n’ bass pioneer MC Skibadee has launched a crowdfunder following his death last month.

In February, it was announced that Skibadee had passed away aged 47. His daughter Asia Wride, is hoping to raise £50,000 towards funeral costs and support for the family.

“My dad, MC Skibadee, passed away on February 27th 2022,” she wrote on the fundraising page. As his firstborn, it has fallen to me to help our family with the unexpected loss of my dad. If you can help to take the pressure off during this time it would be much appreciated.

Wride added: “My dad was truly a one of a kind person and If you had the privilege of knowing him, his music and everything he was, you were blessed like me. My heartfelt thanks for all your support and kind words.

“I am truly lost without his guidance, his smile and the way he looked out for me and his friends. It doesn’t matter how much you give every penny will be appreciated by me and the family he left behind.”

Donate to the GoFundMe page for MC Skibadee’s family here.

Born in Waterloo, London, the musician (real name Alfonso Bondzie) got his start on City Sound Radio around 1993. By the end of 1995 he was a resident for pirate station Kool FM and a regular at events such as Thunder & Joy, Johnson & Johnsons, Spirit of the Jungle, and more.

Two years later, he and MC Det launched a new project called 2Xfreestyle, which saw them merge drum ‘n’ bass tempos with hip-hop beats, therefore creating a double-time effect. Skibadee would perform this style with its innovator, the late Stevie Hyper D.

He achieved success with a number of tracks, most notably ‘Inside Me’, and over the years he won several awards for his work, including the 1Xtra award for Best MC in 2006 as well as the Stevie Hyper D Memorial Award For Lifetime Achievement at the 2010 Drum & Bass Awards.

Tributes for Skibadee poured in on social media following the news of his death, including one from Plastician.

“Skibadee was your favourite MC’s favourite MC’s favourite MC,” the producer wrote. “I think he was the first person I ever heard MC, and I’m sure that would be the same for a lot of people my age. Can’t underestimate the foundations that guy built for everything we’ve had since then.”