Skiddle to give 50p from every ticket sold to save grassroots music venues

Independent ticketing company Skiddle has announced that it will donate 50p from every ticket sold towards saving grassroots music venues.

In partnership with the Music Venue Trust (MVT), the new scheme is aimed at protecting the future of grassroots music venues in the UK. Through a new 50p ticket levy, 100 per cent of the proceeds will be channelled to the Music Venue Trust’s Pipeline Investment Fund.

Skiddle has also pledged to match all funds raised through the new levy, effectively doubling each contribution.

The company has also set out plans to offer financial and support packages to grassroots venues, including a share of booking fees, free localised marketing and more.

The news comes shortly after the UK government announced details of a new review, which will tackle the issues faced by grassroots music venues.

Duncan King, Head of New Business at Skiddle said in a press statement: “The situation for GMVs is critical. As an independent business within the music industry, we understand the pressures that our grassroots venues are under better than most. The MVT’s pipeline investment fund provides a much-needed lifeline to venues across the country, without which they would be unable to continue operations.

“Our partnership with the MVT will provide essential funds to keep culture thriving in the UK. This partnership serves as a call to action for the entire music industry. It’s time to stand up and act. We hope to be the catalyst for change across the whole industry.”

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust described the new initiative as “an incredibly important step from Skiddle which will be warmly welcomed by the whole grassroots music sector”.

He continued: “It demonstrates that positive change is possible. As an industry, we can work together to ensure that success for any individual artist or single event in can support everyone in the whole community. We hope many other companies will be inspired to follow this groundbreaking initiative.”

The initiative from Skiddle and the MVT is the latest scheme launched in an effort to support grassroots music venues.

This month, Taxi app FREENOW pledged to donate £1 from every ride to the cause, while Ticketmaster also announced a new plan to allow fans to contribute directly to the Music Venue Trust.

Venues and bands have also been launching their own initiatives. Earlier this month, Halifax Piece Hall announced a scheme that will support grassroots music venues in Calderdale borough through MVT’s Pipeline Investment Fund. Enter Shikari, meanwhile have announced a 2024 tour, which will donate £1 from each ticket sale to the Music Venue Trust.

The UK is set to lose 10 per cent of its grassroots music venues in 2023. This revelation came after a report from the Music Venue Trust in January showed that grassroots gig spaces in the UK were “going over a cliff” and shutting off the pipeline of future talent. The Music Venue Trust previously penned an open letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, while also telling NME that the situation was “as dire as it can be”.

In another recent development in the fight to save grassroots venues, the MVT this month said that grassroots venues in the UK were heading for “disaster” without intervention.

At the Beyond The Music conference in Manchester this month, Davyd said: “I’m heartened by it but I’m going to say kind words butter no parsnips. We need to see action.”