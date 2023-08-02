Skindred announce 2024 UK shows – including their biggest gig at Wembley

Skindred have announced some UK shows for 2024, including their biggest-ever show at Wembley Arena.

The ragga-metallers will be coming to Wembley on March 15, with shows in Manchester and Birmingham on March 14 and 16 respectively.

“Standing on that stage is a mark of sheer hard work. We have stood upon that stage supporting many truly great acts,” said frontman Benji Webbe in a press release. “Now it’s Skindred’s time to take the headline slot.

“You may think you’ve seen us, however this is our opportunity to rise, and to step up like never before! My Sound we come to take over and truly come to rock Wembley with a heart full of gratitude and a set full of the most rockin’ tunes that we have ever played live. Unity, love and togetherness. Let’s ‘ave it. Quadruple XL.”

The shows are in support of the Newport band’s upcoming album ‘Smile’, which is out this Friday (August 4) via Earache.

Skindred will also be embarking on a longer tour of the UK and Ireland later this year, with support from Blackgold (except in Dublin and Belfast). You can see the full list of upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.

OCTOBER 2023

6 – Northampton, Roadmender

7 – Leeds, O2 Academy

13 – Cambridge, Junction

14 – Norwich, Epic

19 – Nottingham, Rock City

20 – Newcastle, NX

21 – Glasgow, The Garage

26 – Margate, Dreamland

27- Brighton, Chalk

28 – Bristol, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER 2023

3 – Sheffield, Leadmill

4 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed

10 – Cardiff, Great Hall

11 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

17 – Belfast, Limelight 1

18 – Dublin, Academy

MARCH 2024

14 – Manchester, Academy

15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

16 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Earlier this year, Skindred became unlikely TikTok stars after their song ‘Nobody’ sparked a new dance trend on the social media platform.

Webbe has now responded to the trend with his own video, trying out the choreography. “Seen people posting our song nobody,” Webbe wrote on his video. “Tried the dance that shit ain’t easy.”