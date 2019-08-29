The new collaboration is the latest in a long line of Skrillex and Ty duets

Dub step producer Skrillex has joined forces with American R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign as well as German DJ Boys Noize for the new song ‘Midnight Hour’.

You can listen to the track below.

The song, which transitions from smooth R&B to up-tempo EDM, is Skrillex and Ty’s third collaboration this year, following the tracks ‘two nights part ii’ and ‘Malokera’. Last year the pair teamed up for ‘So Am I’ off Ty’s – who is also a frequent Kanye West collaborator – second studio album ‘Beach House 3’.

Boys Noize and Skrillex also have previous — in May, the duo, operating under the Dog Blood moniker, released the ‘Turn Off the Lights’ EP.

Over the last year, Skrillex has shown a renewed interest in dabbling outside of electronic music. Last October, he debuted ‘Arms Around You’, a rap song featuring Lil Pump and the late XXXTentacion. And aside from all the star-studded collaborations, Skrillex has also been making the news after research found his music is successful at warding off mosquitos.

Earlier this year, a landmark study investigated the effectiveness of playing Skrillex‘s 2010 hit ‘Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites’ to ward off yellow fever mosquitoes. It found that the track contains a mixture of extremely high and very low frequencies, which meant that female adult mosquitoes were “entertained” by the song and often attacked humans less often than those insects which were not exposed to the song.

One Swedish pharmacy even released a remix album of Skrillex’s music for children looking to avoid being stung. Yes, really.