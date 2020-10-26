Skrillex drops new track ‘Kliptown Empyrean’

Skrillex has released a brand new track on Soundcloud and Instagram, titled ‘Kliptown Empyrean’, as he works on his next major release.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Skrillex – real name Sonny Moore – revealed that he is currently making progress on his next “main body of work”.

In the meantime, he has unveiled ‘Kliptown Empyrean’, which he says was made and released in the same day.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Kliptown Empyrean’ below:

While Skrillex hasn’t put out a full album of his own since his 2014 debut ‘Recess’, and hasn’t delivered one with anyone else since Jack Ü’s ‘Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü’, the producer has kept himself busy in 2020.

The year has seen him strengthen his working relationship with Ty Dolla $ign since they first joined forces on the City Girls-sampling 2019 track ‘Midnight Hour’ along with Boyz Noise. The two linked up once again for Ty’s ‘Ego Death‘, which also features Kanye West and FKA twigs.

Additionally, Skrillex has additional production credits on Ty’s new album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign‘ – released on Friday, October 23 – on the track ‘Temptations’.