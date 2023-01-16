Skrillex explains why he’s ‘been gone’ from music: “I was working on myself”

Skrillex has opened up about his recent absence from music.

The artist, who’s had a successful career as a DJ/producer after initially leaving his post-hardcore band From First To Last in 2007, didn’t release any new music last year.

But this month the soloist returned with two new singles, ‘Rumble‘ and ‘Way Back‘, and in the process teased a double album that’s likely to arrive this year.

Advertisement

Now, Skrillex (real name Sonny Moore) has explained to fans why he took a break.

Marking his 35th birthday yesterday (January 15), the American artist said that he was fired up for the new year after experiencing “the toughest year of my life” in 2022 in which he found that he had “no drive and purpose for the first time in my life”.

Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life — Skrillex (@Skrillex) January 16, 2023

“My mother passed away a few years back 2nd day of [Lollapalooza] tour in SA. I never ever coped with it…” he wrote online. “I drank the pain away and kept going.”

Moore continued: “People ask why ‘I’ve been gone’ or ‘fell off’, rightfully so. Like I said, 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career.

“The truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself.

Advertisement

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here.

“There’s my bday tweet to you all.. Turing 35 for me was realising the are certain fucks you should not give, you’ll be more free for that. Here’s to 35 laps around the sun and to the fucks I will no longer give.”

He concluded: “Lastly, the support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding.”

Since news of his return emerged, Skrillex has played three last-minute London shows with Four Tet and Fred Again.., whom he’d both worked with at on points for ‘Rumble’.

‘Rumble’, a collaboration with Fred Again.. and Flowdan, is expected to feature on Skrillex’s teased double album.

Meanwhile, Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.. at their recent shows previewed other Skrillex songs featuring Missy Elliott and Beam. See footage here.