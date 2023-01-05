Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.. announce surprise London gig happening tonight

Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.. have announced a last-minute gig tonight (January 5).

The producers and DJs will perform at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London.

It comes after Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Flowdan released a joint single, ‘Rumble’, yesterday (January 4), which is expected to feature on Skrillex’s double album that’s likely arriving later this year. You can listen to the new song further below.

Tickets for tonight’s show posted at this link earlier today but appear to have since sold out.

The three stars were pictured in a selfie shared to Four Tet’s Instagram Stories, with a link to tickets and confirmation that things kicks off at 8pm.

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has long teased his second studio album under his Skrillex moniker, having first dropped word of it shortly after his full-length debut ‘Recess’ landed in 2014.

At some point in the last few years the project evolved to become multiple records, with Moore regularly telling fans he’d be releasing his next “albums” – plural – in due time.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of standalone singles: ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah; ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain; ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady; and ‘Don’t Go’ with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Though ‘Recess’ remains his sole full-length effort as Skrillex, Moore followed it up in 2015 with the eponymous debut by Jack Ü, his collaborative project with Diplo. He’s also rumoured to be working on new material with hardcore band From First To Last, with whom Moore reunited in 2017.

Meanwhile, Fred Again.. has landed second on the BBC’s Sound Of 2023 poll behind FLO, while Four Tet (real name Kieran Hebden) is set to play two immersive shows at London’s Alexandra Palace in May.