Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet announce third last-minute London gig tonight

Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet are playing another surprise London show tonight (January 7).

London-based music promoters Eat Your Own Ears confirmed on their Twitter that the three electronic stars will be playing at Troxy in Stepney, east London, at 8pm. Tickets were available on Dice but fans in the comments have reported that they have already sold out.

This will be the third last-minute London show the trio have played this week, having played Brixton Electric last night (January 6) and the Electric Ballroom in Camden the night before (January 5). With a capacity of just over 3,000, Troxy is the biggest venue that they have played this week.

Skrillex has debuted two new songs this week – ‘Rumble’, which Fred Again.. appeared on alongside Flowdan, and ‘Way Back’, a collaboration with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Both are expected to feature on his forthcoming double album, which is the follow up to his 2014 debut ‘Recess’.

The producers have debuted new songs featuring Missy Elliott and Beam live this week – check out footage of their performance here.

Anthony Green, frontman of Circa Survive and L.S. Dunes, has also confirmed he has worked on a song with Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore. Green wrote on Twitter: “Honored to be apart of this record. It’s a masterpiece. Thanks for letting me work on it with you.”

Moore told Jack Saunders in an interview on BBC Radio 1 this week that Four Tet was “kicked off” ‘Rumble’. “There’s some controversy because we actually kicked Kieran [Four Tet] off the project,” he said as Saunders revealed Four Tet was in the background of the call. “Four Tet is an honorary producer on everything we do, pretty much like a ghost producer.”

Skrillex’s double album is expected to arrive later this year.