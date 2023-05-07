Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet share full Coachella 2023 set online

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet have shared a full recording of their closing set from weekend two of Coachella 2023 – watch below.

The three DJs took the the “TBA” slot after Blink-182 on the main stage on Sunday, which came after Frank Ocean’s withdrawal from Coachella Weekend 2 following doctor’s orders due to leg fractures sustained by the singer in the lead up to the festival.

Prior to their upcoming set at Coachella, Skrillex, Fred again.. and Four Tet last performed together at New York’s Madison Square Garden, selling out the surprise show within minutes. Before that, they played three last-minute shows in London in January.

Watch the 90 minute show from the desert in full below.

Elsewhere, a filmmaker has been told to “destroy all footage” of Frank Ocean’s divisive Coachella headline set after sharing a multi-cam fan edit of the performance.

Ocean headlined the closing night of the first weekend of Coachella Festival earlier this month. It was his first live gig since 2017 but the reaction to Ocean’s performance from fans was mixed, with the show starting late and getting abruptly cut short. Liam Gallagher called Coachella a “pathetic” festival but Justin Bieber said he was “deeply moved” by Ocean’s performance.

Shortly before Ocean’s performance, a planned livestream of the set was pulled from the schedule.

Speaking onstage about new music, Ocean confirmed that he wasn’t headlining Coachella to promote a new album before adding “not that there’s not a new album. But there’s not right now.” Instead, he said that it was in tribute to his late brother whom he used to attend the festival regularly with.