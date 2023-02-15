Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet announce surprise show in New York

Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet have announced a surprise show in New York this weekend.

The trio, who played three last minute gigs in London last month, will be making their debut in Madison Square Garden on Saturday (February 18) Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

During their London shows the trio showcased a host of tracks including recent single ‘Rumble’ along with further songs featuring Missy Elliott and Beam, all of which will feature on Skrillex’s new album ‘Quest For Fire’ which is set to drop this Friday (February 17).

Earlier this week, Skrillex shared a list of track names and collaborations with many fans assuming this will be the tracklist for ‘Quest For Fire’. It included the previously released ‘Rumble’, ‘Xena’ and ‘Leave Me Like This’ alongside 2021 singles ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah, ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain and ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady.

NEW YORK we throwing a party at Madison Square Garden this Saturday https://t.co/fGNpXXAZpK pic.twitter.com/EUGvyp6u21 — Skrillex (@Skrillex) February 15, 2023

Skrillex also teased ‘Warped Tour ‘05’, a collaboration with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, as well as team-ups with Missy Elliott and Porter Robinson.

Now, billboards have been posted in Japan, confirming these collaborations along with more notable team-ups with Justin Bieber and Kid Cudi. You can view the billboards below.

Skrillex is yet to confirm a release date for his other project ‘DGTC’.

In May 2022, he confirmed that he had at least two new albums on the way and started 2023 by teasing a double album.