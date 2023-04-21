Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet are closing out Coachella

Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet are reportedly teaming up once again to close out weekend 2 of Coachella this Sunday (April 23).

Coachella took to social media today (April 21) to break the news, confirming they will be taking the “TBA” slot after Blink-182 on the main stage on Sunday.

See you Sunday @blink182 Four Tet x Fred again.. x Skrillex will also be joining Sunday evening pic.twitter.com/0OqMq7I1Kz — Coachella (@coachella) April 21, 2023

Advertisement

Fred Again.. has also announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Coachella. Sunday night. I didn’t think I was gonna be back with my brothers like this for a longgggg time. Until last night. And here we are. We’ve seen all your lovely messages. I so appreciate you guys. Let’s have an absolute TIME.”

Blink-182’s top-billing and the addition of Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet comes after Frank Ocean’s withdrawal from Coachella Weekend 2 following doctor’s orders due to leg fractures sustained by the singer in the lead up to last week’s festival.

Frank Ocean’s withdrawal was announced yesterday (April 20) via the singer’s agency, Huxley in a statement to press. Huxley said: “Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella.”

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank Ocean is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Advertisement

His headlining set for Weekend 1 was met with mixed reception and controversy. Just hours before Ocean was scheduled to take the stage, it was announced that his set would not be livestreamed for fans watching from home, causing an uproar online.

Frank Ocean took to the stage an hour later than scheduled and had to cut his set short after being informed that he had run out of time. This resulted in the festival breaking its approved curfew, contributing to a fine of over $100,000. Check out fans’ mixed reactions to Ocean’s set here.

Prior to their upcoming set at Coachella, Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet last performed together at New York’s Madison Square Garden, selling out the surprise show within minutes. Before that, they played three last-minute shows in London in January.