Skrillex shares new single ‘Real Spring’ with Bladee

Skrillex has shared another collaborative single, ‘Real Spring’ featuring Bladee.

The latest track from the DJ and producer follows on from his last single ‘Leave Me Like This’, which featured Bobby Raps.

It also follows his PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd collaboration, ‘Way Back’, along with his team up with Four Tet and Fred Again.. on ‘Rumble’.

Advertisement

This time, Skrillex has also shared a video directed by Gus Reichwald. In the clip, the DJ and Bladee drive around in a convertible, dance around a convenience store and perform together.

Skrillex’s new double album is set to arrive later this year. His sole full-length record, ‘Recess’, was released back in 2014.

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has long teased his second studio effort. Moore has regularly told fans he’d be releasing his next “albums” – plural – in due time.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with four standalone singles: ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah; ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain; ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady; and ‘Don’t Go’ with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Though ‘Recess’ remains his only album under his Skrillex moniker, Moore followed it up in 2015 with the eponymous debut by Jack Ü, his collaborative project with Diplo.

Advertisement

Skrillex also recently opened up about his absence from music . Marking his 35th birthday, Moore said that he was fired up for the new year after experiencing “the toughest year of my life” in 2022 in which he found that he had “no drive and purpose for the first time in my life”.

Since news of his return emerged, Skrillex has played three London shows with Four Tet and Fred Again.., which saw them preview other Skrillex songs featuring Missy Elliott and Beam. See footage here.