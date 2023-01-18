Skrillex shares new single ‘Leave Me Like This’ with Bobby Raps

Skrillex has shared another new single featuring Bobby Raps – listen to ‘Leave Me Like This’ below.

The latest track from the DJ and producer follows on from his PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd collaboration ‘Way Back’ along with his team up with Four Tet and Fred Again.. on ‘Rumble’.

It comes after Skrillex shared footage of himself teasing the song on his laptop yesterday (January 17).

Advertisement

“Into the shadow/ Always break my light and/ Please don’t leave me like this/ Stay with me ’til the night ends,” Raps sings over Skrillex’s rousing dance beats.

The track is expected to appear on Skrillex’s new double album that’s likely to arrive later this year. His sole full-length record, ‘Recess’, was released back in 2014.

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has long teased his second studio effort. Moore has regularly told fans he’d be releasing his next “albums” – plural – in due time.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of standalone singles: ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah; ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain; ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady; and ‘Don’t Go’ with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Though ‘Recess’ remains his only album under his Skrillex moniker, Moore followed it up in 2015 with the eponymous debut by Jack Ü, his collaborative project with Diplo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he opened up about his absence from music earlier this week. Marking his 35th birthday, Moore said that he was fired up for the new year after experiencing “the toughest year of my life” in 2022 in which he found that he had “no drive and purpose for the first time in my life”.

“My mother passed away a few years back 2nd day of [Lollapalooza] tour in SA. I never ever coped with it…” Moore wrote. “I drank the pain away and kept going.”

He continued: “People ask why ‘I’ve been gone’ or ‘fell off’, rightfully so. Like I said, 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career.

“The truth is I didn’t cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself.

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here.

“There’s my bday tweet to you all.. Turing 35 for me was realising the are certain fucks you should not give, you’ll be more free for that. Here’s to 35 laps around the sun and to the fucks I will no longer give.”

Since news of his return emerged, Skrillex has played three last-minute London shows with Four Tet and Fred Again.., which saw them preview other Skrillex songs featuring Missy Elliott and Beam. See footage here.