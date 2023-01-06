Skrillex shares new single with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, ‘Way Back’

Skrillex has shared a new single featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd – listen to ‘Way Back’ below.

The latest track from the DJ and producer follows on from his team-up with Four Tet and Fred Again.. on ‘Rumble’, which came out on Wednesday (January 4).

“Today, I really got to know my feelings very well/ When someone mentions love, it’s gotta do with you (Hey)/ It’s just a Sunday night, I’m ’round at my address/ You need to give me time for me to look my best,” PinkPantheress sings over a drum ‘n’ bass instrumental.

You can listen to the track below:

‘Way Back’ and ‘Rumble’ are expected to appear on Skrillex’s new double album that’s likely to arrive later this year. His sole full-length record, ‘Recess’, was released back in 2014.

Skrillex, whose real name is Sonny Moore, has long teased his second studio effort. Moore has regularly told fans he’d be releasing his next “albums” – plural – in due time.

In 2021, Moore ended a two-year drought of new music with a quadrant of standalone singles: ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah; ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain; ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady; and ‘Don’t Go’ with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver.

Though ‘Recess’ remains his only album under his Skrillex moniker, Moore followed it up in 2015 with the eponymous debut by Jack Ü, his collaborative project with Diplo.

Last night (January 5) saw Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.. play a last-minute show at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London.