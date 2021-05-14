Skrillex teams up with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain for guitar-driven single ‘Too Bizarre’

Skrillex has debuted a genre-bending new track, ‘Too Bizarre’, with vocals courtesy of hip-hop trailblazers Swae Lee and Siiickbrain.

The track comes hot off the heels of Skrillex’s first single since 2019, ‘Butterflies’, which dropped last Tuesday (May 11) and features contributions from Four Tet and Starrah, who is also on vocal duties.

Watch the video for ‘Too Bizarre’ below.

Driven by a tight, distorted electric guitar line, ‘Too Bizarre’ furthers Skrillex’s recent trend of eschewing the glitchy, bass-heavy EDM he broke into the mainstream with at the dawn of the 2010s.

It’s not an entirely novel sound for the LA-based electro titan, however – before pioneering the dubstep boom with records like ‘Bangarang’ and ‘First Of The Year’ – Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, was the lead vocalist in post-hardcore outfit From First To Last. Moore reunited with the band in 2017, releasing the single ‘Make War’.

Both ‘Too Bizarre’ and ‘Butterflies’ follow the 2019 release of Skrillex’s ‘Midnight Hour’ EP, and are expected to feature on his long-awaited second album. Skrillex released his debut full-length effort, ‘Recess’, in the first half of 2014, and has been teasing a follow-up regularly in the years since.

Swae Lee is set to release his second album, ‘Human Nature’, in the latter half of 2021.