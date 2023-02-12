Skrillex to release new album ‘Quest For Fire’ later this week

Skrillex has confirmed he will be releasing new album ‘Quest For Fire’ later this week.

The EDM superstar released his debut album ‘Recess’ in 2014 and has spoken about a follow-up ever since.

In May 2022, he confirmed that he had at least two new albums on the way and started 2023 by teasing a double album.

Skrillex then released a string of singles. A day after returning with ‘Rumble’, Skrillex shared ‘Way Back’, a collaboration with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. He followed those up with ‘Leave Me Like This’ (a joint effort with Bobby Raps), ‘Real Spring’ (with Bladee) and ‘Xena’ featuring Palestinian singer and composer Nai Barghouti.

Yesterday (February 11) Skrillex confirmed he would be releasing new album ‘Quest For Fire’ this Friday (February 17). He also teased some of the tracks during a basement DJ set.

In the description for the video, Skrillex shared a list of track names and collaborations with many fans assuming this will be the tracklist for ‘Quest For Fire’. It included the previously released ‘Rumble’, ‘Xena’ and ‘Leave Me Like This’ alongside 2021 singles ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet and Starrah, ‘Too Bizarre’ with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain and ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’ with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady.

Skrillex also teased ‘Warped Tour ‘05’, a collaboration with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, as well as team-ups with Missy Elliott and Porter Robinson.

Skrillex is yet to confirm a release date for his other project ‘DGTC’.

More unreleased music was teased at Skrillex’s three secret shows in London and the artist revealed in January that his recent absence from music came down to 2022 being “the toughest year of my life”, during which he felt “no drive and purpose for the first time”.

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here,” he added. “The support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding.”