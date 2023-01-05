Skrillex: “We kicked Four Tet off ‘Rumble'”

Skrillex has spoken about Four Tet‘s role in his new joint single with Fred Again.. and Flowdan.

‘Rumble’ arrived yesterday (January 4), and is expected to feature on Skrillex’s double album that’s likely arriving later this year.

In an interview with Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1, the producer, real name Sonny Moore, spoke about the surprise release and how the track was originally a collaboration between just Fred Again.. and Flowdan.

Moore then began working on the track separately after hearing it for the first time and asking for the stems.

“I did something. I didn’t like it. I thought I ruined the song. I was scared to play it and then we started working on it like months ago.”

He added: “There’s some controversy because we actually kicked Kieran [Four Tet] off the project,” as Saunders revealed Four Tet was in the background of the call. “Four Tet is an honorary producer on everything we do, pretty much like a ghost producer.”

Earlier today, Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred Again.. announced a last-minute gig which is taking place tonight (January 5).

The producers and DJs will perform at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London and though tickets for tonight’s show were posted at this link earlier today, they appear to have since sold out.

The three stars were pictured in a selfie shared to Four Tet’s Instagram Stories, with a link to tickets and confirmation that things kicks off at 8pm.

Moore has long teased his second studio album under his Skrillex moniker, having first dropped word of it shortly after his full-length debut ‘Recess’ landed in 2014.

In other news, after posting about ‘Rumble’, Moore confirmed that there would be another release to arrive today (January 5). “WAY BACK feat. PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd out tomorrow,” he wrote on Twitter.