Skullcrusher announces new EP ‘Storm in Summer’

Skullcrusher, the project of Helen Ballentine, has announced a new EP, ‘Storm in Summer’, due out next month.

The five-track EP will arrive on April 9 through Secretly Canadian and also include Skullcrusher’s previously released single ‘Song For Nick Drake’. To coincide with the announcement, Ballentine has released the EP’s title track, along with a music video by Silken Weinberg and Angela Ricciardi.

Watch the music video for ‘Storm in Summer’ below:

Advertisement

In a statement, Ballentine explained that she wrote the new single after releasing her last EP.

“Over that summer I thought a lot about what it means to really put myself out there and share something personal. I felt so vulnerable and overwhelmed by the fact that these songs I had written in private were exposed and likely being misinterpreted or disliked,” she said.

“I think the song really tries to communicate these anxieties in a cathartic way while also leaning more into the beauty of relinquishing part of myself.”

Skullcrusher released her debut self-titled EP back in July. In a four-star review from NME, the record was described as “tender campfire folk primed for success in indie’s delicate ecosystem”.

Skullcrusher’s ‘Storm in Summer’ EP tracklist:

Advertisement

1. ‘Windshield’

2. ‘Song For Nick Drake’

3. ‘Steps’

4. ‘Storm In Summer’

5. ‘Prefer’