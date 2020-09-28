Skunk Anansie announce rescheduled tour dates plus additional London show

Skunk Anansie have announced rescheduled dates for their planned 2020 tour, and added an additional show.

The 25th anniversary shows, initially announced in February, were to take in a trio of summer gigs followed by an extensive tour throughout October, November and December.

With the gigs now unable to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the long-running band have now announced a new run of shows beginning next June.

This might not come as a surprise to many of you, but with everything going on in the world we've of course been forced to reschedule our UK and European shows. We're gutted, but it's the right decision to make sure everyone involved stays as safe as possible. pic.twitter.com/VB7chAaew6 — Skunk Anansie (@SkunkAnansie) September 28, 2020

They include an added show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in July, as well as two extra shows in Poland.

The band’s rescheduled UK shows are as follows:

June

07 – Cardiff University, Cardiff

08 – Rock City, Nottingham

09 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

11 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

13 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

15 – The LCR, UEA, Norwich

17 – Meltdown Festival, London

18 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

19 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – The Dome, Brighton

22 – G Live, Guildford

23 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

25 – O2 Academy, Leeds

26 – O2 Academy, Bristol

29 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

30 – O2 Academy, Leicester

July

02 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

“We’re gutted, but it’s the right decision to make sure everyone involved stays as safe as possible.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, the band’s lead singer Skin recalled her historic headline slot at Glastonbury 1999, saying that she received more backlash than Jay-Z, also describing it as “one of the best moments of my life”.

She was the first black British headliner of the festival, something that was not achieved for another 20 years until Stormzy took the main stage in 2019.