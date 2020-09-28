Skunk Anansie announce rescheduled tour dates plus additional London show

Skunk Anansie have announced rescheduled dates for their planned 2020 tour, and added an additional show.
The 25th anniversary shows, initially announced in February, were to take in a trio of summer gigs followed by an extensive tour throughout October, November and December.
With the gigs now unable to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the long-running band have now announced a new run of shows beginning next June.
This might not come as a surprise to many of you, but with everything going on in the world we've of course been forced to reschedule our UK and European shows. We're gutted, but it's the right decision to make sure everyone involved stays as safe as possible. pic.twitter.com/VB7chAaew6
They include an added show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in July, as well as two extra shows in Poland.
The band’s rescheduled UK shows are as follows:
June
07 – Cardiff University, Cardiff
08 – Rock City, Nottingham
09 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln
11 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
13 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
14 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
15 – The LCR, UEA, Norwich
17 – Meltdown Festival, London
18 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
19 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
21 – The Dome, Brighton
22 – G Live, Guildford
23 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
25 – O2 Academy, Leeds
26 – O2 Academy, Bristol
29 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
30 – O2 Academy, Leicester
July
02 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
“This might not come as a surprise to many of you, but with everything going on in the world we’ve of course been forced to reschedule our UK and European shows,” the band said in a statement on social media.
“We’re gutted, but it’s the right decision to make sure everyone involved stays as safe as possible.”
Earlier this month, meanwhile, the band’s lead singer Skin recalled her historic headline slot at Glastonbury 1999, saying that she received more backlash than Jay-Z, also describing it as “one of the best moments of my life”.
She was the first black British headliner of the festival, something that was not achieved for another 20 years until Stormzy took the main stage in 2019.