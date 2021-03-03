Skunk Anansie reschedule UK and European tour for 2022

Skunk Anansie have rescheduled their 25LIVE@25 Tour UK and European tour for a second time – see the new dates in full below.

The 25th anniversary shows, initially announced in February 2020, were to take in a trio of summer gigs last year followed by an extensive tour throughout October, November and December 2020.

With the gigs unable to take place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced a new run of shows that were meant to take place this June. However, Skin and co. have postponed them again until spring 2022.

“This might not come as a huge surprise to some of you, but we’re sad to say we have been forced to postpone our upcoming tour dates,” the band said in a statement. “We are unbelievably disappointed to not be getting out to see you all this summer, but we have to prioritise everyone’s safety and these shows come just too soon. Trust us when we say this is the last thing we wanted to do.

“BUT!! The show must (and will) go on. We are thrilled to have rescheduled our tour dates to SPRING 2022, and are working hard behind the scenes to make these shows our best yet – we’ve got lots of time to make up for and lots of energy to burn off after so long away.”

The band’s new dates kick-off on March 4, 2022 at A2 in Wrocław, Poland, ending on April 27, 2022 at O2 Academy, Leeds.

Earlier this year, Leeds Arts University named Skunk Anansie‘s Skin as their first-ever Chancellor.

The singer, activist, DJ and actress will serve in the ceremonial role as the head of the university during which she will play “an important ambassadorial role: one who students and staff can look to for inspiration and who can speak on behalf of the University and the creative sector”.